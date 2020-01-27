Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $27.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.47 million, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $41.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,837. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

