Brokerages Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post $6.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 million and the highest is $10.30 million. Xencor reported sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $159.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $163.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $112.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth about $11,073,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

