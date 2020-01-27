Brokerages Expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,560,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 568,313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $6.18 on Monday. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

