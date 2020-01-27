Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.16 Million

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report sales of $91.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.31 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $309.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.47 million to $310.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.74 million, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $340.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

