Brokerages Expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to post sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $20.20 million. Teligent posted sales of $16.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year sales of $70.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.03 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $88.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teligent.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLGT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.42 on Monday. Teligent has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teligent by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teligent by 496.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.