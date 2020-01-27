Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $18.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $32.30 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $62.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $76.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.15 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.