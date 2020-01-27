Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $9,804,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

