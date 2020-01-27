Brokers Issue Forecasts for VF Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VF in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.53 on Monday. VF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

