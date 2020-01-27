Brokers Offer Predictions for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.