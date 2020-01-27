Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40.

In other Rogers Communications news, insider Rogers Control Trust acquired 5,689,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$394,025,575. Also, Director Bonnie Brooks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at C$475,671.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

