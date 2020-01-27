Brokers Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 72,584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

