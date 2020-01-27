Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

BPFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $12,097,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 773,275 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

