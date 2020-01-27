Brokers Set Expectations for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of CDEV opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $999.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $9,722,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after buying an additional 1,102,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after buying an additional 689,128 shares during the last quarter.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

