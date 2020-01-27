Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Trimmed by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

