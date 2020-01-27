Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,170,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,042,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,988,000 after buying an additional 425,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,521,000 after buying an additional 393,356 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,288. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

