Bryce Youngren Sells 23,679 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $2,074,043.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,235,743.87.

On Thursday, January 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $1,973,865.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $3.82 on Monday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 640,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,816. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.