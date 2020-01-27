BTU Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,998.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $7,998.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05504487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00033296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002659 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.