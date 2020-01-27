Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,350 ($30.91). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 1,991.50 ($26.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,080.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,073.05. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.