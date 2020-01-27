Burst (BURST) Hits Market Cap of $7.90 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and Coinroom. Burst has a market cap of $7.90 million and $2,927.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,407,791 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

