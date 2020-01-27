Cabot (CBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY20 guidance at $3.60-4.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.