Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caci International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caci International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

NYSE:CACI opened at $269.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $274.05.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

