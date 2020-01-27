Cambridge Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $74.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.13. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

