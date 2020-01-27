Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $93.81 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.41.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

