CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Capitalization Reaches $872,231.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $872,231.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.