Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,206. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4029 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

