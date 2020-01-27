Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $73.96. 12,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

