Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $4.34 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,318. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.