Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $97.24 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

