Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $7.98 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. 180,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

