Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,100. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

