Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,727 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.76. The stock had a trading volume of 490,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $263.35 and a 52-week high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

