Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 110.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,898 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,621,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The stock has a market cap of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

