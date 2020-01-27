Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,161,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.59. 12,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $115.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.