Capital Southwest (CSWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

