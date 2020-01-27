Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $5.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.50 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $5.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $21.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.94 million, with estimates ranging from $19.33 million to $23.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $175,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.18. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.