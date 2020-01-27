Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $97.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Upbit, Coinbe and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.02709615 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009092 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bithumb, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, DragonEX, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, Binance, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, OKEx, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Cryptomate, ABCC, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

