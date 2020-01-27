Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 640,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 94.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

