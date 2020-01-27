Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) Financial Comparison

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cardtronics alerts:

This table compares Cardtronics and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 2.21% 24.63% 5.01% PeerStream -5.39% -9.91% -7.36%

Volatility and Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PeerStream has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardtronics and PeerStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.50 $3.68 million $1.88 24.03 PeerStream $26.36 million 0.21 -$3.80 million N/A N/A

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardtronics and PeerStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than PeerStream.

Summary

Cardtronics beats PeerStream on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.