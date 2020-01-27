Carebit (CARE) Price Down 44.2% Over Last 7 Days

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. Carebit has a market capitalization of $14,251.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009856 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003111 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005612 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 149,625,286 coins and its circulating supply is 145,232,206 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

