Cashaa (CAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,440.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.68 million and $2,440.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.