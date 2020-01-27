Caspian (CSP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $181,286.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $181,286.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

