Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in January

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

