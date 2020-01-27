Castle Price Up 294.9% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Castle has traded up 294.9% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market cap of $530,198.00 and $461.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.01282457 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,570,966 coins and its circulating supply is 16,176,238 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.