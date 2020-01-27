Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLT stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. Catalent has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

