Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 642,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders sold 75,345 shares of company stock worth $11,014,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.