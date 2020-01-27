CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,279,219. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 107,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.