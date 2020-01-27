CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $34,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

