Ccore Price Tops $0.0107 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ccore has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $18,151.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

