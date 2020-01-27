Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and $3.29 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

