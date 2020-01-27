Centauri Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market capitalization of $37,055.00 and $160.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centauri has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.43 or 0.05437497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128305 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033073 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,867,864 coins and its circulating supply is 46,126,115 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

